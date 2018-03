WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Micro Focus (MFGP) have moved sharply lower during trading on Monday, plummeting by 45.7 percent. Earlier in the session, Micro Focus hit a record intraday low.



The steep drop by Micro Focus comes after the British software company revealed Chief Executive Officer Chris Hsu has resigned and will be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Stephen Murdoch.



