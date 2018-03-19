

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs on Monday reiterated their sell rating for Tesla shares.



The analysts, led by David Tamberrino, expects Tesla's stock price to plunge 36% to $205, as the company is expected to miss deliveries estimates for the first quarter. Tesla is currently trading at $310.82, down $10.53 or 3.28%.



'We believe the company is tracking below its 2018 Model S/X guidance of approx. 100k units (an implied 25,000 per quarter). Further, while monthly Model 3 deliveries are showing sequential improvement, we estimate that they will fall well short of consensus expectations,' Tamberrino wrote in a note to clients Monday, according to CNBC report.



'We continue to expect a slow ramp for the Model 3, and maintain our Sell rating as we expect shares to de-rate as targets are potentially pushed further out.'



'We see the potential for the combination of the slower ramp in volumes and early concerns of vehicle quality/user interface software issues as key areas of focus for deposit holders. In that vein, we see potential for Model 3 depositors to cancel their orders. Should this occur, we believe shares could see significant pressure in 2018,' Tamberrino added.



