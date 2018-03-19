

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber has temporarily stopped testing of its self-driving cars across North America after a pedestrian was killed by one of its self-driving cars in Tempe, Arizona on Sunday night.



Uber has halted the testing of self-driving cars in San Francisco, Phoenix, Pittsburgh and Toronto.



According to reports, it is the first fatality in any testing program involving autonomous vehicles. The National Transportation Safety Board has opened an investigation into the accident.



'Our hearts go out to the victim's family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident,' Uber spokeswoman said.



'Some incredibly sad news out of Arizona. We're thinking of the victim's family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened,' Twitter CEO Dara Khosrowshahi tweeted.



The accident occurred at about 10 p.m on Sunday in the area of Curry Road and Mill Avenue. The vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash, but a driver was behind the wheel. The woman, 49-year-old Elaine Herzberg, was crossing the street when she was hit by the car. She died at a hospital.



