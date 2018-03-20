

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has looked at the possibility of expanding its retail footprint by acquiring some locations from bankrupt Toys 'R' Us Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The online giant isn't interested in maintaining the Toys 'R' Us brand, but has considered using the soon-to-be-vacant spaces for its own purposes, the report said.



Such a move would let Amazon quickly expand its brick-and-mortar presence, coming on the heels of buying Whole Foods Market Inc. and its more than 450 locations last year. The Seattle-based company also has opened its own line of bookstores and a convenience-store concept.



Toys 'R' Us, which filed for bankruptcy in September, announced plans to shut down its U.S. operations last week. But its Canadian unit is up for sale, along with its operations around the world. Its division in the U.K. is currently being wound down.



