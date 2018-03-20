

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Imperial Brands announced the disposal of a range of other tobacco products including roll your own brands, tubes, tips, cigarette papers and other accessories in the USA. The Group noted that the disposal simplifies its portfolio in the USA, enabling to further sharpen focus on driving revenue growth in the USA from core US tobacco brands and next generation products.



Chief Executive, Alison Cooper, said: 'The disposal of our US OTP business is an example arising from the ongoing review of our assets. In tobacco, our investment focus continues to deliver share gains in our Growth Brands and priority markets.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX