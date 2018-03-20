

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) Plc. (WG.L) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2017 was $32.4 million or 7.4 cents per share, compared to profit of $27.8 million or 7.3 cents per share in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share for the year declined to 53.3 cents per share from 64.1 cents last year.



Loss before taxation from continuing operation was $21.6 million, compared to profit of $66.0 million in the prior year.



Revenue from continuing operations grew to $5.39 billion from $4.12 billion last year.



the company said, 'Looking ahead, the Board is very confident that Wood will build on the integrated growth platform of Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler for the long term benefit of all stakeholders.'



The Board has recommended a final dividend of 23.2 cents per share, which makes a total distribution for the year of 34.3 cents, an increase of 3%. The final dividend will be paid on 17 May 2018 to all shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 April 2018.



