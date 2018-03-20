

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Skyworth Group announced, that, on March 16, the company and Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) established a strategic partnership, whereby Baidu will make a strategic investment in Skyworth's Internet TV brand, Shenzhen Coocaa Network Technology Company Limited (Coocaa). Baidu's conversational artificial intelligence system DuerOS will be fully integrated with Coocaa's system. The two parties plan to cooperate in the field of artificial intelligence, to jointly provide consumers with entry-level smart-home products and service.



Skyworth plans to launch the AI TV series, including Q5, Q6 and Q7, which are equipped with both the firm's operating system CoocaaOS and Baidu's conversational AI system DuerOS. The two companies also plan to launch entry-level smart-home products, and integrate them into the control terminal for smart home solutions. The final area in which Skyworth and Baidu plan to cooperate is the smart home.



