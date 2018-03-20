

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it will use some of its surplus liquidity to further reduce its gross debt. The company has launched a bond purchase and redemption plan for up to $2.25 billion equivalent.



Under the plan, Rio Tinto has issued redemption notices for about $1.4 billion of four series of its U.S. dollar-denominated notes maturing in 2021 and 2022, and commenced invitations to holders outside the U.S. to sell up to about $850 million equivalent of two series of its Euro-denominated notes maturing in 2020 and 2024.



Rio Tinto said it has issued notices of redemption for all of its 4.125 per cent Notes due May 2021 and 3.750 per cent Notes due September 2021 issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) Limited.



In addition, the company has issued notices of redemption for all of its 3.500 per cent Notes due March 2022 and 2.875 per cent Notes due August 2022 issued by Rio Tinto Finance (USA) plc.



Rio Tinto Finance plc is making invitations to holders outside the U.S. in respect of its 750 million euros 2.000 percent instruments due 11 May 2020 and its 500 million euros 2.875 percent instruments due 11 December 2024, both guaranteed by Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited, to offer to sell up to approximately $850 million equivalent in aggregate principal amount of the Notes.



Following consummation of the tender offer, the notes that are purchased in the tender offer will be cancelled and no longer remain outstanding.



Rio Tinto noted that today's announcement is part of its ongoing capital management plan and follows the successful completion of a series of $10 billion U.S. dollar-denominated note redemptions and repurchases in 2016 and 2017.



