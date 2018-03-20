

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) said that the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement or DPLA between Nidda Healthcare GmbH as the controlling company and STADA as the dependent company was entered into the company's commercial register at the District Court of Frankfurt on March 20, 2018.



The inter-company agreement, which was approved by STADA's Extraordinary General Meeting on February 2, 2018, thus takes effect.



STADA noted that its shareholders now have the opportunity to tender their shares to Nidda Healthcare in return for a compensation in the amount of 74.40 euros per share through their custodian bank.



The acceptance period for the offer will expire two months after the day on which the entry of the DPLA in the commercial register was announced.



Thee remaining STADA shareholders who do not accept the severance offer will remain shareholders of the company. For the duration of the contract, they will receive a recurring compensation payment payable for each full fiscal year of STADA for each STADA share in the amount of 3.82 euros gross or 3.53 euros net at current tax rates.



The recurring compensation payment will be given to shareholders instead of an annual dividend.



