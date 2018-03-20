

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE confirmed the members of the Executive Board Lindemann, Reister, Rheinboldt and Ms. Steinert for a further five years until December 2023 in their offices. The contract of Stefan Fuchs runs until June 2021.



Lutz Lindemann has been with the company for 19 years and since 2009 member of the Executive Board. He is responsible for Research & Development, Technology, Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, the Mining and OEM Division. Timo Reister has been with the company for 8 years and since 2016 member of the Executive Board. He is responsible for the region Asia-Pacific, Africa.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX