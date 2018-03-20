

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business on Monday 19 March 2018:



The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was



- excluding income, 767.1p



- including income, 768.5p



The Company's NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was



- excluding income, 761.9p



- including income, 763.3p



For further information, please contact:-



Alliance Trust PLC



Tel. +44 (0)1382 321010



Notes



1. Net Asset Values are calculated in accordance with published accounting policies and AIC guidelines. 2. The fair value of the Company's fixed loan notes is calculated by reference to a benchmark gilt. 3. The dividend of 3.29p, due to be paid on 3 April 2018, has been deducted from each of the 'including income' figures cited above as from 15 March 2018, being the date upon which the Company's shares went ex-dividend.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Alliance Trust PLC via GlobeNewswire



B11V7W9R47



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX