

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy giant BP Plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said that it appointed Susan Dio as chairman and president of BP America Inc., from 1 May 2018.



Dio succeeds John Mingé, who will move to chair a study by the National Petroleum Council (NPC) into CCUS technologies and their potential deployment. He will retire from BP in March 2019.



Bob Dudley, BP group chief executive said: 'Susan's breadth of operational and commercial experience gained with BP around the world - including leading our global shipping business, running a major refinery, and managing a chemical plant - make her ideally-suited for the key role of representing BP in the US.'



