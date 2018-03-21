

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), unveiled a three-year, $300 million commitment to help news organizations adapt to the digital age.



The company announced the launch of the Google News Initiative, which it says is designed to help news organizations strengthen quality journalism, develop new business models and upgrade their technology.



As part of the initiative, Google detailed several efforts to help publishers drive more subscription revenue, under the umbrella of a program called Subscribe with Google.



Google unveiled a new feature that will appear on its search results pages that will highlight stories from publications to which a user subscribes. The component won't affect the rankings on the rest of Google's search results page.



The company said it will help simplify the subscription process so consumers can easily subscribe to multiple news outlets. Following through on plans announced in October, readers will be able to use their Google login credentials as a single sign-on for their various news subscriptions, helping to prevent users from constantly hitting paywalls, particularly when switching devices.



Launch partners include the Financial Times, Gannett, the New York Times, the Telegraph, the Washington Post and Le Figaro.



Google also said it is in the early stages of testing code that will help publishers gauge the likelihood a user will subscribe, based on its data and machine-learning models in its ad-serving technology DoubleClick. By recognizing potential subscribers, Google says publishers can then present them with 'the right offer at the right time.'



Several months ago, the company ended a policy called 'first click free' that allowed users of its search engine to bypass paywalls and access news articles free of charge.



