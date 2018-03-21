

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - German vacuum pumps maker Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2017 net income climbed 14.5 percent to 53.85 million euros from last year's 47.03 million euros. Earnings per share were 5.46 euros, higher than 4.77 euros last year.



Total sales grew 23.8 percent to 586.96 million euros from 474.24 million euros last year. Sales in Germany improved 26.1 percent from the prior year to 98.72 million euros. Sales from other countries climbed 23.3%.



Improved sales to customers in the semiconductor and coating industries combined with the company acquisitions made in the 2017 reporting year were the main drivers of revenue growth in 2017.



Further, the company said its Management and Supervisory Boards propose to pay out a dividend of 2 euros per share for the fiscal year 2017, down from previous year's 3.60 euros per share.



Looking ahead, Pfeiffer Vacuum expects a noticeable increase in sales for the entire year of 2018. However, this will be less pronounced than was the case in 2017 with a partly acquisition impacted increase of 23.8%.



