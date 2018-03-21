

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - AirMedia Group Inc. (AMCN) has released a letter to shareholders from the chairman of the company's board. The company said it has cooperated with a number of airlines to provide integrated solutions for mobile Internet. In January 2018, China Eastern Airlines, China Southern Airlines, Hainan Airlines and a number of other airlines announced the lifting of restraints on in-flight Wi-Fi services through mobile devices such as mobile phones and pads.



'AirMedia has successfully transformed from a traditional aviation and outdoor media company to a supplier of aviation and railway mobile Internet services at the forefront of the era. In the next leg of its journey, AirMedia will continue to advance the state of mobile Internet by offering long-distance transport services. AirMedia has cooperated with a number of airlines to provide integrated solutions for mobile Internet; and has diversified its business by cooperating with major railway administrations,' AirMedia said.



