

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric utility Dominion Energy Inc. (D) said that the Georgia Public Service Commission has unanimously approved the merger of the company and Scana Corp. (SCG), thus became the first state regulatory agency to act on the proposed combination.



'We greatly appreciate the prompt action by Chairman McDonald and the other commissioners in moving forward with our proposal. This is an important step in bringing a brighter energy future to customers, communities and others served by the SCANA companies,' said Thomas Farrell, Dominion Energy chairman, president and chief executive officer.



Under the $7.9 billion merger deal announced in January, the combined company would deliver energy to about 6.5 million regulated customer accounts and have an electric generating portfolio of about 31,400 megawatts and 93,600 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.



It also would have a natural gas pipeline network totaling 106,400 miles and operate one of the nation's largest natural gas storage systems with 1 trillion cubic feet of capacity.



The two companies expect to complete the transaction by the end of this year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX