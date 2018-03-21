

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results today, Actuant Corp. (ATU) said that its board of directors has elected three new independent directors, replacing three long-serving directors who are stepping down. The three new directors joining the board are Alfredo Altavilla, Palmer Clarkson and Sidney Simmons.



The three directors who are stepping down from the board are Gurminder Bedi, Alan Hunter and Dennis Williams.



Alfredo Altavilla currently serves as both the Chief Operating Officer of Europe, Africa and the Middle East and as the Head of Business Development at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, reporting to FCA's Chief Executive Officer.



Palmer Clarkson is the founder, President and CEO of Bridgestone HosePower LLC, a U.S. based service provider of hydraulic and industrial hoses used in construction machinery, mining, oil field equipment and general industrial applications.



Sidney Simmons is a corporate attorney focusing on business development, mergers & acquisitions and capital restructuring as part of an independent practice. He was instrumental in the Consol Energy / CNX Resources separation and spin-off.



