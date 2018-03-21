

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following a disastrous week of public-relations fiascoes involving transportation of pets, United Airlines said Tuesday it is suspending its Petsafe program with immediate effect.



PetSafe is United Airlines' specially designed program for transporting animals that are not eligible to travel in the aircraft cabin. The program offers airport-to-airport travel for animals to nearly 300 destinations.



The airline said that effective immediately, it will not accept any new reservations for PetSafe travel.



'We will honor any existing PetSafe reservations confirmed as of March 20, 2018, although we will assist any customer that wishes to cancel their reservation. The suspension does not affect pets that travel with us in-cabin,' United Airlines said.



However, the airline added that it is also reviewing this service. Beginning in April, it will issue bright colored bag tags to better identify pets traveling in-cabin.



The airline said it is taking this voluntary action to conduct a thorough and systematic review of its PetSafe program and make improvements. It expects to complete its review by May 1, 2018.



Last week, United Airlines accidentally transported Irgo, a Kansas-bound German shepherd to Japan. Irgo had been put on a flight to Japan, where a Great Dane was supposed to go. The airline blamed the similarity of the kennels for the mix up.



Just a day prior to that incident, United Airlines issued an apology for the death of a passenger's French bulldog after a flight attendant forced the animal to travel in an overhead bin on a three-hour flight from Houston to New York.



