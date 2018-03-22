

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 53.2.



That's down from 54.1 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, new orders increased, although they were at the slowest rate in five months.



Also, job creation eased amid the softest pace of output growth since July.



