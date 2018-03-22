

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg broke his silence five days into a growing uproar about how outsiders handle Facebook's user data, admitting mistakes and pledging an investigation.



Zuckerberg, in a post Wednesday on Facebook, said the company has already taken many steps to address user privacy in recent years, but he said 'we also made mistakes, there's more to do, and we need to step up and do it.'



Zuckerberg said that the company will investigate and look for any potential abuses of personal data by app developers on its platform that have had access to large amounts of user data. Facebook also will audit any apps that display suspicious activity and notify any users affected.



Here's a timeline of the events:



In 2007, he launched the Facebook Platform with the vision that more apps should be social. To do this, the company enabled people to log into apps and share who their friends were and some information about them.



In 2013, a Cambridge University researcher named Aleksandr Kogan created a personality quiz app. It was installed by around 300,000 people who shared their data as well as some of their friends' data. Given the way platform worked at the time this meant Kogan was able to access tens of millions of their friends' data.



In 2014, to prevent abusive apps, the company announced that it is changing the entire platform to dramatically limit the data apps could access. Most importantly, apps like Kogan's could no longer ask for data about a person's friends unless their friends had also authorized the app. It also required developers to get approval from the company before they could request any sensitive data from people. These actions would prevent any app like Kogan's from being able to access so much data today.



In 2015, the company learned from journalists at The Guardian that Kogan had shared data from his app with Cambridge Analytica. It is against policies for developers to share data without people's consent, so the company immediately banned Kogan's app from our platform, and demanded that Kogan and Cambridge Analytica formally certify that they had deleted all improperly acquired data. They provided these certifications.



Last week, the company learned from The Guardian, The New York Times and Channel 4 that Cambridge Analytica may not have deleted the data as they had certified. The companyimmediately banned them from using any of our services. Cambridge Analytica claims they have already deleted the data and has agreed to a forensic audit by a firm we hired to confirm this. The company is also working with regulators as they investigate what happened.



Zuckerberg said, 'This was a breach of trust between Kogan, Cambridge Analytica and Facebook. But it was also a breach of trust between Facebook and the people who share their data with us and expect us to protect it. We need to fix that.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX