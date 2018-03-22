

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that Musa Tariq, vice president and chief brand officer, has elected to leave the company.



'Musa is a proven leader of brand transformation, having led similar work at some of the world's most admired brands before coming to Ford, and he is a leader known for creativity and social media expertise,' said Jim Hackett, Ford president and CEO. 'Over the last year, he has been helping to drive the same transformation at Ford. We are grateful for his service and will carry on the work he has started.'



For the immediate future, the Ford brand work will continue under the leadership of Ford Chief Marketing Officer Joy Falotico.



