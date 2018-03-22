

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) confirmed it has ended discussions with Pfizer Inc. regarding its Consumer Healthcare business. The Group said the deal did not fit its acquisition criteria.



Rakesh Kapoor, RB CEO, said: 'We always approach inorganic growth opportunities in a rigorous, disciplined, and financially responsible manner to ensure long term value creation for shareholders. An acquisition for the whole Pfizer consumer health business did not fit our acquisition criteria and an acquisition of part of the business was not possible.'



Reckitt Benckiser noted that its proposal was for part of the business only.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX