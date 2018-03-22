

22 March 2018



Notice of 2017 IFRS Financial Results



Acron (LSE: AKRN) will release its IFRS financial results for 2017 on Wednesday, 28 March 2018 at 11 am (Moscow time).



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ACRON via GlobeNewswire



B3BS5Q4R21



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX