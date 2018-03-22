

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GROUPE EUROTUNNEL SE (GETS.L) announced that it has awarded General Electric Co. (GE) unit GE Power's Grid Solutions a contract to supply a Static Synchronous Compensator to improve the stabilization of power supply on the catenary traction system of the Channel Tunnel.



The new system will be stationed in Folkestone, Kent and this project is expected to be complete by end of 2019. This partnership will enable almost double the traffic in Channel Tunnel.



GE Power's Grid Solutions will custom design and supply the entire STATCOM system, which will provide Eurotunnel with reactive power compensation and an improved range of operational voltage.



