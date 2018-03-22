

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) and Armani announced the signature of an agreement to renew their license until 2050. Since 1988 L'Oréal develops through its Luxury Division high-end lines of perfumes, skin care and make-up, benefiting from the inspiration and vision of Armani.



The Armani Group is one of the leading fashion and luxury goods companies in the world. The Group designs, manufactures, distributes and directly retails fashion and lifestyle products that, following the recent redefinition of the brand portfolio, currently focus on Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and A|X Armani Exchange.



