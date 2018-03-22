

22 March 2018 PayPoint plc (PayPoint or the Company)



Directorate Change



PayPoint plc, today announces that Tim Watkin-Rees, Business Development Director, will step down as an executive director of the Company on 31 March 2018. Tim was a founding director of PayPoint in 1996 and has been responsible for group business development. Having stepped down from the board, Tim will remain as an employee of PayPoint and will continue to play a key role in the activities of the Company.



Nick Wiles, Chairman, said:



'On behalf of the board I would like to thank Tim for his dedicated service on the board where he has played a significant role in the development and growth of PayPoint since its inception. The board is grateful that PayPoint will continue to benefit from Tim's expertise in his ongoing role as Founder.'



There is no further information which would require disclosure under 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules of the UK Listing Authority.



