

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nuance Communications, Inc. (NUAN) announced its Board has unanimously appointed Mark Benjamin as the new Chief Executive Officer. He will join the company on April 23, 2018, and succeeds Paul Ricci, who will retire from Nuance on March 29, 2018.



Mark Benjamin currently serves as President and Chief Operating Officer of NCR Corp. (NCR). Benjamin has established himself as a leader and expert in cloud-based services, software recurring revenue models and go-to-market strategies. He offers extensive experience in markets, sectors and solutions that are directly relevant to Nuance, including the cloud, software-as-a-service, mobile, big data and the Internet of Things.



