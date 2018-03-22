

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $375 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $279 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $4.23 billion. This was up from $3.79 billion last year.



Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $375 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 34.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 36.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $4.23 Bln vs. $3.79 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.6%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.60



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX