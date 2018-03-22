

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L) said it now expects full year 2018 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.40 compared to December guidance of $4.00 to $4.30 and 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $3.82. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.31 per share for fiscal year 2018. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects full year 2018 net revenue yields in constant currency to be up approximately 2.5 percent compared to the prior year, in line with December guidance. The company expects full year net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency compared to the prior year to be up approximately 1.0 percent, also in line with December guidance. Changes in fuel prices (including realized fuel derivatives) and currency exchange rates are expected to increase earnings by 0.10 per share compared to December guidance.



At this time, cumulative advanced bookings for the remainder of 2018 are in line with the prior year at higher prices. Since January, booking volumes for all future periods have been running ahead of prior year at higher prices.



Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald said, 'We remain on track to achieve double-digit return on invested capital while continuing to return cash to shareholders through ongoing share repurchases and dividend growth.'



The company expects adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter 2018 to be in the range of $0.56 to $0.60 versus 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $0.52. Analysts expect earnings of $0.53 per share for the second-quarter.



Second quarter constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be up about 2.5 to 3.5 percent compared to the prior year. Net cruise costs excluding fuel per ALBD in constant currency for the second quarter of 2018 are expected to increase by approximately 4.0 to 5.0 percent compared to the prior year.



