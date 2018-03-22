

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD, VOD.L) and Idea Cellular announced the proposed leadership team of the combined business, which will come into effect after the merger has been completed. Kumar Mangalam Birla will be the Non-Executive Chairman of the merged Company.



Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group appointed Balesh Sharma as chief executive Officer of merged entity of Idea Cellular and Vodafone India. Balesh Sharma is currently Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone India. Balesh Sharma will be responsible for the combined business's strategy and its execution as well as driving integration.



Vodafone and Idea continue to make good progress in securing the required regulatory approvals for the merger, in keeping with the Modi Government's commitment to improve the ease of doing business in India, and completion is expected to be in the first half of the current calendar year.



Akshaya Moondra, currently Chief Financial Officer at Idea, will be Chief Financial Officer of merged entity.



COO - Ambrish Jain, currently Deputy Managing Director at Idea, will be responsible for Circles Operations and Service Delivery. Nick Gliddon, currently Director - Vodafone Business Services at Vodafone India, will be responsible for the Enterprise Business.



Manish Dawar, currently CFO of Vodafone India, will have overall responsibility for integration planning, governance and execution. Sashi Shankar, currently Chief Marketing Officer at Idea, will be responsible for Marketing and Brand strategy for the consumer business.



Vishant Vora, currently Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone India, will have responsibility for networks and overall technology strategy. Prakash Paranjape, currently Chief Information Officer at Idea, will be responsible for the company's IT operations.



Suvamoy Roy Choudhury, who leads Vodafone India's Human Resources, will be responsible for the Human Resources function. Kavita Nair currently the Associate Director, Commercial Operations, at Vodafone India, will lead digital transformation across all functions.



Navanit Narayan, currently Chief Service Delivery Officer at Idea, will be in charge of Strategy.



Balaji, currently Vodafone India's Head of Regulatory, External Affairs and CSR, will be responsible for Corporate and External Affairs. Kumar Das, currently Vodafone India's General Counsel, will lead the legal function.



Rajesh Srivastava, currently Chief Commercial Officer at Idea will hold charge of the Procurement Function.



Anil Tandon and Rajat Mukherjee, currently Head of Technology and Head of Corporate Affairs of Idea will be full time advisers to the merged business in their respective areas of expertise, working closely with Vishant and Balaji, respectively.



The Aditya Birla Group intends to nominate Himanshu Kapania as non-executive Board member of the merged entity.



