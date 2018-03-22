

22 March 2018



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs').



Vesting of shares under the 2015 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ('LTIP')



On 20 March 2018, the following ordinary shares in the Company were acquired by two executive directors and seven other PDMRs within the Company, following a vesting of shares awarded under the 2015 LTIP:



+-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of shares | |director | |vesting under 2015 | | | |LTIP | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |544,673 | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Mel Brooks |Regional President, |103,384 | | |Africa | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |John Kenning |Regional CEO, Americas |138,190 | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO, Europe & |123,526 | | |Middle East | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel |123,009 | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jenni Myles |Group HRD |97,644 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO Care and |106,950 | | |Justice Services and UK | | | |Facilities Management | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jesus Rosano |Divisional CEO Global |22,430 | | |Cash Solutions CEO | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Stephane Verdoy |Group Sales & Marketing |17,128 | | |Director | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |92,847 | | |Director | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Tim Weller |Chief Financial Officer |69,065 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+



In each case sufficient numbers of such shares were sold to pay for tax and other contributions due in respect of the release of the shares.



After these sales, the PDMRs retained the following numbers of shares from the vesting:



+-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Name of PDMR/Executive |Role |Number of shares from | |director | |2015 LTIP retained | | | |after sale for tax | | | |purposes | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Ashley Almanza |Chief Executive Officer |288,676 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Mel Brooks |Regional President, |56,861 | | |Africa | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |John Kenning |Regional CEO, Americas |91,827 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Graham Levinsohn |Regional CEO, Europe & |78,562 | | |Middle East | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen |Group General Counsel |67,654 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jenni Myles |Group HRD |52,918 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Peter Neden |Divisional CEO Care and |56,683 | | |Justice Services and UK | | | |Facilities Management | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Jesus Rosano |Divisional CEO Global |12,616 | | |Cash Solutions CEO | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Stephane Verdoy |Group Sales & Marketing |8,221 | | |Director | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Debbie Walker |Group Corporate Affairs |49,208 | | |Director | | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+ |Tim Weller |Chief Financial Officer |36,604 | | | | | +-----------------------------+-------------------------+----------------------+



Transfer of shares to nominee accounts:



* In addition, the Company received notification that on 22 March 2018: Ashley Almanza, transferred the 130,391 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2014 deferred shares to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



* Ashley Almanza, transferred the 288,676 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



* Tim Weller, transferred the 36,604 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to a nominee account. He retains the beneficial ownership in these shares. Transfer of shares of PDMRs to their PCAs



In addition, the Company further announces that it received notification that on 22 March 2018:



* SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen, had the 67,654 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP transferred to a nominee account held by Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, a person closely associated, ('PCA') with Mr Lundsberg. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares.



* Jenni Myles, had the 52,918 shares she retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP transferred to Craig Myles, a person closely associated ('PCA').



* Peter Neden, had the 56,683 shares he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP transferred into a nominee account jointly held with Lisa Neden, a person closely associated ('PCA'). Peter and Lisa Neden retain the beneficial ownership in these shares.



The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further detail



Vesting of shares under the 2015 Company's Long Term Incentive Plan



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|544,673 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 20 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |255,997 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President - Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|103,384 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Mel Brooks 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President - Africa/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |46,523 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|138,190 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |46,363 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|123,526 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Levinsohn 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional CEO - Europe & Middle East/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |44,964 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |123,009 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |55,355 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |97,644 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |44,726 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Care and Justice Services and UK Facilities Management/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|106,950 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO - Care and Justice Services and UK Facilities Management/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |50,267 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Global Cash Solutions CEO /PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |22,430 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Global Cash Solutions CEO /PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |9,814 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |17,128 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Stephane Verdoy 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Sales & Marketing Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |8,907 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |92,847 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Debbie Walker 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group Corporate Affairs Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of a sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to cover tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |43,639 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following vesting of the 2015 LTIP



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+---------+---------+ |Price(s) |Volume(s)| +---------+---------+ | Nil|69,065 | +---------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of sufficient number of shares vesting under the LTIP 2015 to satisfy tax and NI liabilities arising out of such vesting.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |£2.477 |32,461 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



20 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a nominee account following the vesting of the 2014 deferred shares 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza - PDMR 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 130,391 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the vesting of the 2014 deferred shares to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |130,391 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



Nil



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a nominee account following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Ashley Almanza 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 288,676 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Almanza following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to his account with a nominee, HSBC Client Holdings Nominee (UK) Limited. Ashley Almanza retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |288,676 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Transfer of shares to a nominee account



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Tim Weller 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 36,604 ordinary shares in the Company retained by Mr Weller following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to his account with a nominee, Interactive Investor Services Nominees Limited. Tim Weller retains beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |36,604 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information Aggregated volume



Price



N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2018



f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Transfer of shares from PDMRs to their PCAs



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group General Counsel/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 67,654 ordinary shares in the Company retained by SÃžren Lundsberg- Nielsen following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg-Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |67,654 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction



22 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Line Lundsberg-Nielsen 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA of Group General Counsel



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc



b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer of 67,654 shares in the Company retained by SÃžren Lundsberg-Nielsen following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP to Line Lundsberg-Nielsen, his PCA. The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Line Lundsberg- Nielsen retains the beneficial ownership in these shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |67,654 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



22 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Jenni Myles 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Group HR Director/PDMR



b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Jenni Myles of 52,918 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2015 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |52,918 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction



22 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Craig Myles 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA of Group HR Director



b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc



b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62



b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Jenni Myles of 52,918 shares in the Company, which she retained following the 2015 LTIP vesting to Craig Myles, her PCA.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |52,918 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



Nil GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



22 March 2018 f) Place of the transaction



Outside a trading venue



Transfer of shares of a PDMR to a joint nominee account



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Peter Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment



Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Peter Neden of 56,683 shares in the Company, which he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP into joint ownership with Lisa Neden (his PCA). The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Peter and Lisa Neden retain beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |56,683 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction



22 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Lisa Neden 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status PCA of Divisional CEO Care and Justice Services & UK Facilities Management b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



Transfer by Peter Neden of 56,683 shares in the Company, which he retained following the vesting of the 2015 LTIP into joint ownership with Lisa Neden (his PCA). The shares are held through a nominee, Platform Securities LLP. Peter and Lisa Neden retain beneficial ownership in the shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |56,683 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the transaction 22 March 2018 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



