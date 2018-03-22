

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Taco Bell, the Mexican fast-food chain owned by Yum Brands Inc. (YUM), Thursday said it will start selling tortilla chips in grocery and convenience stores starting May.



The chips will be available in Fire and Mild sauce packet flavors and also in a Classic flavor.



'This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell,' said Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp. 'Our sauce packets are one of the brand's most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips.'



The Classic tortilla chips are salted and crispy, while the Fire flavor includes jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika, and Mild flavor has three chili peppers and cumin.



The Fire and Mild flavors will be sold in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 11 ounce and 30 ounce bags, while the Classic chips will be solid in 1 ounce, 3.5 ounce, 13 ounce and 30 ounce bags. Final pricing will be set by grocery and retail outlets.



