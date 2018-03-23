

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - German biotechnology company MorphoSys AG (MPSYY.PK) announced that it filed a Registration Statement on Form F-1 with SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The final number of ADSs to be offered and the price for the offering have not yet been determined.



The company said that the proposed offering of ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares or ADSs in the United States.



The company intends to apply to list the ADSs on under the symbol 'MOR'. The company is currently listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR, with a market cap of 2.5 billion euros.



The Planegg, Germany-based company was founded in 1992 and booked 67 million euros in sales for the 12 months ended December 31, 2017.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Leerink Partners LLC, are acting as lead book-running managers, and Berenberg Capital Markets, LLC and JMP Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for the proposed ADS offering.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX