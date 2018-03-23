

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Novartis AG (NVS) announced Friday that its phase III EXPAND study data shows that siponimod significantly improves outcomes in patients with secondary progressive multiple sclerosis or SPMS.



The full results from the study of oral, once-daily siponimod or BAF312 in SPMS were published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet.



Novartis plans to file siponimod for US approval in SPMS in early 2018. The company has initiated a scientific advice consultation with the European Medicines Agency or EMA and, pending its outcome, plans to file for EU approval in Q3 2018.



According to the company, the pivotal results show significant reductions in the risk of three- primary endpoint and six-month confirmed disability progression with siponimod versus placebo and favorable outcomes in other relevant measures of MS disease activity.



SPMS is a form of MS that leads to progressive, irreversible disability, largely independent of relapses. Patients transition to SPMS after an initial phase of relapsing-remitting MS or RRMS, the most commonly diagnosed type of MS.



Siponimod is an oral selective modulator of sphingosine-1-phosphate or S1P receptor subtypes one and five. Full data from EXPAND show that siponimod reduced the risk of three-month confirmed disability progression by a statistically significant 21% versus placebo; efficacy was consistent across many pre-defined sub groups.



If approved, siponimod would be the first disease-modifying therapy to delay disability progression in typical SPMS patients, including many who had reached a non-relapsing stage and high level of disability.



The results demonstrate that siponimod also had beneficial effects on clinical relapses and MRI disease activity, including brain volume loss - brain shrinkage.



Ludwig Kappos, Principal Investigator of EXPAND, said, 'Today's published, full EXPAND results show that siponimod can delay disability progression in typical established SPMS patients, where other approaches tested so far have been unsuccessful. These data are all the more impressive when considering that the majority of patients already had advanced disability when starting treatment in EXPAND.'



