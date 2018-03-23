sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,495 Euro		-0,445
-1,09 %
WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,653
39,173
08:47
38,70
39,195
08:49
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVO NORDISK A/S40,495-1,09 %