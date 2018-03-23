

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Ltd. and Merck (MRK) announced LENVIMA (lenvatinib mesylate) has been approved in Japan for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. This is the first approval worldwide for LENVIMA for the indication of unresectable HCC. The approval was based on a phase 3 clinical study (Study 304/REFLECT study) conducted by Eisai investigating LENVIMA as a first-line treatment in patients with unresectable HCC.



This is the first regulatory approval for LENVIMA under the global strategic collaboration agreement executed in March 2018 between Eisai and Merck for the co-development and co-commercialization of LENVIMA. Eisai will receive a development milestone payment from Merck.



Eisai noted that there are no changes to its consolidated financial results forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 based on the receipt of the milestone payment.



