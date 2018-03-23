

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Sandoz, a Novartis division, announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion for marketing authorization of infliximab, a proposed biosimilar to reference medicine infliximab. The CHMP opinion recommends the proposed Sandoz biosimilar infliximab for the treatment of all indications of its reference medicine across gastroenterology, rheumatology and dermatology. The opinion is based on a data package that is expected to confirm the biosimilarity of infliximab to the reference medicine with analytical, preclinical and clinical data matching across quality, efficacy and safety.



Sandoz acquired infliximab (PF-06438179) development, commercialization and manufacturing rights from Pfizer in February 2016. Pfizer retains commercialization and manufacturing rights to infliximab (PF-06438179) in countries outside the European Economic Area.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX