

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump revealed in a post on Twitter on Thursday that he has chosen former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton to replace national security adviser H.R. McMaster.



'I am pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Adviser,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/9.'



McMaster, a three-star Army general, announced in a subsequent statement he is requesting retirement from the U.S. Army effective this summer.



'Throughout my career it has been my greatest privilege to serve alongside extraordinary servicemembers and dedicated civilians,' McMaster said. 'I am thankful to President Donald J. Trump for the opportunity to serve him and our nation as national security adviser.'



He added, 'I am grateful for the friendship and support of the members of the National Security Council who worked together to provide the President with the best options to protect and advance our national interests.'



Bolton called it an honor to be asked to serve as Trump's national security adviser and said he humbly accepted the president's offer.



Last week, the White House denied reports that Trump was planning to remove McMaster as national security adviser.



