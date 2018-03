LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) have pulled back off their best levels of the day but continue to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday. Wynn is currently up by 1.5 percent.



The advance by Wynn comes after former CEO Steve Wynn sold his remaining stake in the casino operator to Galaxy Entertainment Group.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX