

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup has become the first major Wall Street bank to impose restriction on sale of guns by its business partners.



The New York-based bank has announced new commercial firearms policy which prohibits its partners from selling bump stocks or the sale of guns to customers who have not passed a background check or are under 21 years.



The policy apply to Citigroup's small business, commercial and institutional clients that borrow funds, use banking services or raise capital through the bank. Citigroup's clients who issue co-brand or private label credit cards through the bank are also required to comply with new policy.



The lender plans to have discussions with business partners involved with gun sales to ensure they comply with the new policy. It seems that the bank is even ready to lose customers to implement the new policy.



'We know our clients also care about these issues and we have begun to engage with them in the hope that they will adopt these best practices over the coming months. If they opt not to, we will respect their decision and work with them to transition their business away from Citi,' wrote Ed Skyler, Executive Vice President, Global Public Affairs, Citigroup.



'As an avid outdoorsman and responsible gun owner, I know that some will find our policy too strict while others will find it too lenient,' CEO Michael Corbat said. 'We don't have the perfect solution to supporting our Constitution while keeping our children and grandchildren safe. Best practices are going to continue to change, and we understand the limitations of our efforts. But we shouldn't let that stop us from doing our part.'



The bank's new policy change comes just over a month after a gunman killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.



The shooting raised demands for stringent policies over gun control by students at the school and across the nation. Regulators have been asked to pass stringent laws, including banning of assault-style firearms, raise the minimum age to purchase firearms to 21, ban high capacity magazines and bump stocks.



Walmart, Dick's Sporting Goods and L.L. Bean announced new restrictions on some gun sales following the incident.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX