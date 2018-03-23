

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After previously indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation, President Donald Trump revealed Friday he has signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill.



Trump said he signed the spending bill as 'a matter of national security' even though he was not happy with some of the elements of the legislation.



'There are a lot of things we shouldn't have had in this bill but we were, in a sense, forced if we want to build our military, we were forced to have,' Trump said.



'There are some things that we should have in the bill,' he added. 'But I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again.'



Trump said he was disappointed in the size of the bill, which funds the government through September 30th and prevents a government shutdown.



The Senate voted 65 to 32 in favor of the spending bill shortly after midnight, while the House voted 256 to 167 to pass the legislation.



Earlier in the day, Trump said in a post on Twitter that he was considering vetoing the bill due to the fact that it does not address the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or fully fund his proposed border wall.



'I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded,' Trump tweeted.



Trump eventually signed the massive spending bill, saying he had no choice but to provide funding for the military.



The president's remarks on the bill included a call for the elimination of the filibuster in the Senate as well as a request for Congress to give him a 'line-item veto' for all spending bills.



