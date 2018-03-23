

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc. (FB) co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been called to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee following reports that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica obtained data on up to 50 million Facebook users.



Committee Chairman John Thune, R-S.D., and ranking member Bill Nelson, D-Fla., said they decided to ask Zuckerberg to testify due to questions about Facebook's responsibilities and obligations to users.



'On a bipartisan basis, we believe Mr. Zuckerberg's testimony is necessary to gain a better understanding of how the company plans to restore lost trust, safeguard users' data, and end a troubling series of belated responses to serious problems,' Thune and Nelson said in a joint statement.



The Senators added, 'We appreciate the efforts Facebook and its employees have already made to assist our committee and will work with them to find a suitable date for Mr. Zuckerberg to testify in the coming weeks.'



The statement notes Facebook employees privately briefed Commerce Committee staff on the most recent controversy on Thursday but noted the company has not yet submitted written information due by March 29th.



(Photo: C Flanigan/WireImage)



