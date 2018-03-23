

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines offered one of its passengers a $10,000 travel voucher to cover for her troubles after she was bumped from her flight.



Allison Preiss, a communications director from Washington, was given a $10,000 travel voucher by United Airlines after she was asked to deboard the flight because the flight was overbooked and the plane had a broken seat that had to be taken out of service.



Once Preiss knew that it was to be her who would we be dumped by the airlines she began tweeting from Dulles International Airport.



'United is offering $1K in travel credit for an oversold flight. If nobody bites, they will kick off the lowest fare passenger by pulling them out of the boarding line. For a flight that THEY oversold. Unreal,' she tweeted.



'I AM THE LOWEST FARE PASSENGER.'



'They are kicking me off this flight.'



'They can't board me on this plane because there is a broken seat.'



'.@united IS THE WORST.'



'.@united tried to get me to sign a document that says I volunteered my seat on this plane when I was involuntarily denied boarding. Sketchy af.'



Her series of tweets read.



However, United Airlines offered her $10,000 travel voucher and a seat in the next flight to give up her seat.



'They really do not want to give me cash. They just offered me $10,000 in travel credit. TEN THOUSAND,' she said in another tweet.



'On the upside, I wasn't physically dragged off the plane and my dog wasn't killed on board, so I've got that going for me...which is nice.'



United confirmed to ABC News that they issued the voucher, which is according to their policy.



Last April, United increased its customer compensation incentives for voluntary denied boarding to up to $10,000. The changes were made after the airline faced a huge negative PR crisis after its crew dragged off a bloodied passenger off an overbooked flight to make seat for a crew member.



