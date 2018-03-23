

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving notably higher in the previous session, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Friday.



Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 2.830 percent.



The choppy trading on the day came even as stocks came under pressure amid lingering concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China.



Traders were digesting a mixed batch of U.S. economic data, with separate reports from the Commerce Department showing a jump in durable goods orders but a drop in new home sales.



Before the start of trading, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders jumped by 3.1 percent in February after slumping by 3.5 percent in January. Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 1.5 percent.



Excluding a spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders still climbed by 1.2 percent in February after edging down by 0.2 percent in January. Ex-transportation orders had been expected to rise by 0.5 percent.



Meanwhile, a separate report said new home sales fell by 0.6 percent to an annual rate of 618,000 in February from an upwardly revised 622,000 in January.



Economists had expected new home sales to rise to a rate of 623,000 from the 593,000 originally reported for the previous month.



Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where President Donald Trump signed a $1.3 trillion government spending bill after previously indicating he was considering vetoing the legislation.



Trump said he signed the spending bill as 'a matter of national security' even though he was not happy with some of the elements of the legislation.



'There are a lot of things we shouldn't have had in this bill but we were, in a sense, forced if we want to build our military, we were forced to have,' Trump said.



'There are some things that we should have in the bill,' he added. 'But I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again.'



Trump said he was disappointed in the size of the bill, which funds the government through September 30th and prevents a government shutdown.



Next week's trading may be impacted by reaction to a batch of U.S. economic data, including reports on consumer confidence, pending home sales and personal income and spending.



Bond traders are also likely to keep an eye on the results of the Treasury Department's auctions of two-year, five-year, and seven-year notes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX