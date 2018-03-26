

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.PK), announced Monday that the Phase III IMpower150 study met its co-primary endpoint of overall survival at this interim analysis.



IMpower150 is a multicenter, open-label, randomized, controlled Phase III study evaluating the efficacy and safety of TECENTRIQ in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel with or without Avastin in people with stage IV non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC who had not been treated with chemotherapy for their advanced disease.



The study showed that initial -first-line- treatment with the combination of TECENTRIQ (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) plus carboplatin and paclitaxel (chemotherapy) helped people with advanced non-squamous NSCLC live significantly longer compared with Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel.



The company noted that a survival benefit was observed across key subgroups, including those with varying levels of PD-L1 expression. Safety for the TECENTRIQ and Avastin plus carboplatin and paclitaxel combination appeared consistent with the known safety profile of the individual medicines, and no new safety signals were identified with the combinations.



These additional data will be submitted to health authorities globally, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency.



Genentech will present these data at an upcoming oncology congress.



Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development, said, 'We are pleased that the IMpower150 study demonstrated a clinically meaningful survival benefit for people receiving their initial treatment for this type of advanced lung cancer. These results add to the growing body of evidence supporting the role of combining TECENTRIQ with Avastin. We will submit these additional data to global health authorities and hope to bring this potential treatment option to patients as soon as possible.'



