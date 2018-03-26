sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

66,30 Euro		+5,30
+8,69 %
WKN: A0M7J2 ISIN: CH0034389707 Ticker-Symbol: LVA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPIQ HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPIQ HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,65
66,35
12:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPIQ HOLDING AG
ALPIQ HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPIQ HOLDING AG66,30+8,69 %
BOUYGUES SA39,640,00 %
COLAS SA178,00+1,25 %