

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bouygues SA (BOUYY.PK), a French telecommunications, media, and construction company, announced Monday that its units Bouygues Construction and Colas Rail, the rail subsidiary of the Colas Group, have agreed to acquire Alpiq Engineering Services, a Swiss player in the energy, industrial services and rail infrastructure sectors.



The acquisition will take place on the basis of an enterprise value of 850 million Swiss francs, which includes 700 million francs for Bouygues Construction and 150 million francs for Colas Rail. The closing of the operation is scheduled for the second half of 2018, subject to the approval of the European and Swiss competition authorities.



The price paid at the closing for the acquisition of all shares will be paid in cash.



Alpiq Group's Alpiq Engineering Services operates through the companies Alpiq Intec AG, and Kraftanlagen München GmbH. It specializes in hard and soft services in construction and in energy, industrial and transport infrastructures. The company, with around 7,650 employees, reported sales of approximately 1.7 billion Swiss francs in 2017, chiefly generated in Switzerland, Germany and Italy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX