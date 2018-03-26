

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA) (dpa-AFX) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) said that it agreed to acquire OraMetrix, a provider of innovative 3-D technology solutions improving the quality and efficiency of orthodontic care.



OraMetrix offers an advanced, CAD platform developed for dental professionals to deliver consistently predictable orthodontic outcomes. The acquisition will enable Dentsply Sirona to provide a comprehensive orthodontic offering that will include a full arch clear aligner solution.



OraMetrix has revenues of approximately $20 million and is profitable. In order to accelerate and broaden the commercialization of OraMetrix's technologies and services, Dentsply Sirona is planning to incur additional investments and expenses which will be slightly dilutive to overall earnings per share in 2018 and 2019.



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter 2018, following customary approval requirements.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX