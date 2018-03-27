

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group Plc.(SGC.L) on Tuesday confirmed its expectation of adjusted earnings per share for the year ending April 28.



In its trading update, the company reported that like-for-like revenue for UK Bus (regional operations) for the forty four weeks ended March 3 edged down 0.1%.



UK Bus (London)'s like-for-like revenue fell 4.3 percent for the period, while UK Rail (excluding South West Trains) revenues grew 3.2 percent.



Virgin Rail Group's like-for-like revenue increased 2.8 percent.



For the North American operations, like-for-like revenue for the ten months ended February 28 dropped 0.6 percent.



The company expects to announce preliminary results for the year on June 28.



