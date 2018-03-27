

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) said that it agreed to sell its local Private & Commercial Banking business in Portugal to ABANCA Corporación Bancaria S.A.



The transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and other conditions. The parties are aiming to close the transaction in the first half of 2019.



ABANCA is the leading financial institution in Northwest Spain, with 640 branches and more than 4,600 employees. ABANCA already operates in Portugal through four branches with a business model focused on Small and Medium Enterprises.



Deutsche Bank remains firmly committed to Portugal and will remain present with its operations in Corporate & Investment Banking including Global Transaction Banking, providing banking services to Portuguese and international corporate clients, financial institutions as well as government agencies.



In other markets, the Private & Commercial Bank continues to be a core business area for Deutsche Bank Group.



