

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The market research firm GfK will release German consumer sentiment index for April at 2:00 am ET Tuesday. The sentiment index is seen falling to 10.7 in April from 10.8 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the franc, it eased from early highs against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 130.96 against the yen, 1.1761 against the franc, 0.8743 against the pound and 1.2407 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX